Justice reform advocates slam Scott expungement veto

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Justice reform advocates are rankled by Governor Phil Scott’s veto Thursday of a bill that aimed to expand the eligibility for the expungement of criminal records for non-violent crimes.

“It sends the wrong message,” said Rep. Selene Colburn, P-Burlington, a supporter of H.534. She says the bill would have expanded the eligibility guidelines for erasing some non-violent felonies and misdemeanors off a person’s record. “The collateral consequences of having a criminal record bar people from access to employment, to housing. And because these are primarily crimes that are associated with substance misuse disorder, we’re making it that much harder for folks in recovery who are struggling with their relationship to substances to be full members of our society.”

Governor Phil Scott justified his veto by citing several conflicts, including a provision to expunge low-level drug offenses. He notes that a recent spike in violent crime in the state has mostly been drug-related. He also says the bill contradicts recent legislation aimed at increasing gun safety, more specifically S. 30, a bill he signed that bans firearms from hospitals and expands background checks.

In a letter to the General Assembly, Scott said he also had public safety concerns with H.534. “This was done to keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them... H.534 would expunge felonies that would otherwise disqualify someone from purchasing or owning a gun.”

Former federal prosecutor Jerry O’Neill says the differences boil down to a policy dispute. “I think the back and forth is pretty simple, which is, at what point in time do you say that someone is sufficiently rehabilitated -- taking into account the crime that they committed -- so they no longer should have to bare that scar, if you will, on them and on their record,” he said.

O’Neill also notes Governor Scott’s attempt to introduce a different practice of sealing, rather than erasing criminal records. “I want you to consider a statute that seals the record -- a person can have a different life in connection with it, but if there’s ever a serious problem down the road, that conviction can be known to people who should be aware of it,” O’Neill said.

Rep. Colburn says lawmakers opposed sealing records, fearing that the knowledge by law enforcement of the existence of those records could contribute to police bias.

With the Legislature adjourned for the year, there will be no attempt to override the governor’s veto. Supporters would need to re-introduce the bill next year.

Related Story:

Governor vetoes two bills; Burlington ranked-choice voting becomes law

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.