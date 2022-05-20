Keeseville Elks Club to host annual auto show

KEESEVILLE, NY. (WCAX) - Calling all car enthusiasts! The 5th annual Auto Show will benefit the Wounded Warriors Project this weekend at the Keeseville Elks Club.

Austin Sotak, the Auto Show Organizer started the show five years ago after seeing many auto shows in other communities.

He says he spends weeks working with crafters, vendors and car collectors to get a show together.

It’s $20.00 for a car or crafter and free to anyone who wants to check it out.

There will be drinks, food, a DJ, raffles and cars, trucks and motorcycles from all over New York and Vermont to check out.

Sotak says last year there were 115 cars and they raised over $3,000 for the Wounded Warriors Project.

He also says there are several hand-made trophies that will be given out.

“Once you get everything going together the day of the show and you look around and you see everyone having such a good time and talking to everyone it makes it all worth it” said Sotak.

The show starts Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. at the Keeseville Elks Lodge.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.