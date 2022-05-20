Locked gate aimed at reducing rowdiness, crime in Leddy Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A gate is going up at Burlington’s Leddy Park to prevent cars from parking at night and discourage rowdy behavior and crime after dark.

“A lot goes on at Leddy Park. It’s like an autonomous zone because people have dogs running wild, fires, and the worst is fireworks at 1:30 in the morning,” said James Mullowney, a New North End resident whose property backs up to the park.

He says the gate will be helpful and that he has to close his windows at night due to smoke from the fireworks and loud noises. He says he has even met with police about what goes on late at night. “I’ve met with them at 1:30 in the morning a dozen times and they are powerless to do anything. But you see 50 cars there at midnight and it’s supposed to be closed at dusk, so the gate will certainly slow that down,” Mullowney said.

Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront director Cindi Wight says the new measures are in response to the complaints. “There are just a lot of issues with fires on the beaches -- just some vandalism, some people spending the night down there -- so we just really hope this will help with that,” she said.

The city hasn’t decided the exact hours for the gate but it will be used from Memorial to Labor Day and people will stlil be allowed to enter Leddy 24 hours a day on foot or by bike.

The city is also deploying new park rangers. There will be two full-time and two seasonal rangers who will patrol parks during evening hours in an attempt to deter any illegal activity.

“That’s really kind of that peak time we are trying to control some of that traffic only there some of those issues we don’t necessarily have after that. But if we have them, we can just put the gate back operational again,” Wight said.

Down by the beach on Friday, people we spoke to were excited about the plan. “I’m usually here during the day. I think it would be a lot safer for some people that come here at night or just people that shouldn’t be out at night. I think putting the gate here would be a decent idea,” said Asah Mack of Colchester.

Others think people will still find a way to cause trouble if they want to. “Like at North Beach -- people just park at the high school and walk down anyway, so like here, it’s not that far of a walk from where the gate would be to the beach, so people could just park by Hannaford and walk down anyway,” said J.P. Slurzberg, a former Burlington resident.

Mike Ellis, who bikes in the area, says there is a similar problem at Oakledge Park and hopes a gate is put at that entrance as well. “I think that might be a good thing in general because we’ve had problems with our poor dog being terrified by loud fireworks at night in the park,” he said.

Gates have been used to close Burlington parks before, but a terrible accident in 1994 led the city to remove the gate at Oakledge Park. A gate that had been left partially open pierced the windshield of a car, striking UVM gymnast Kelly Devitt in the head and leaving her permanently disabled. The city ultimately paid Devitt a $7 million settlement.

Officials say the new gate the city is looking to install at Leddy is a different design.

Related Stories:

Burlington mayor, police present safety improvement steps

Burlington hires rangers to oversee parks

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.