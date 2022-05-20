Monkeypox: What is it and should we be concerned?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The CDC has called Monkeypox an emerging issue in the United States as cases have popped up in Montreal and now Massachusetts.

The disease is typically found in Africa and transmitted through respiratory droplets emitted during close contact. Scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks of monkeypox in Africa say they are baffled by the disease’s recent spread in Europe and North America.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Dr. Tim Lahey from the UVM Medical Center about what people should know about the disease.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.