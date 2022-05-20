Advertisement

Monkeypox: What is it and should we be concerned?

By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The CDC has called Monkeypox an emerging issue in the United States as cases have popped up in Montreal and now Massachusetts.

The disease is typically found in Africa and transmitted through respiratory droplets emitted during close contact. Scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks of monkeypox in Africa say they are baffled by the disease’s recent spread in Europe and North America.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Dr. Tim Lahey from the UVM Medical Center about what people should know about the disease.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont school teacher was arrested on Thursday, accused of using hidden cameras to produce...
Vermont teacher accused of making child pornography
File photo
Investigation: Stowe zip line death was preventable
A Springfield man is in serious condition after a bad crash in southern Vermont.
Man in serious condition after crash on Route 5
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Dept.
Car fire causes early morning slowdowns on I-89
Rosmarie Trapp
Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired ‘Sound of Music,’ dies

Latest News

Plattsburgh Water Main Break
Plattsburgh sees 12 water main breaks in one weekend
Car Show Saturday in Keeseville, NY
Keeseville Elks Club to host annual auto show
Stuck in Vermont: Juniper Creative Arts paints community murals with NEK students
Monkeypox: What is it and should we be concerned?
City council to review Burlington redistricting maps