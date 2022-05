MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s hard to believe, but Mount Washington saw some late-season snow Thursday.

The Mount Washington Observatory posted the video of the early morning flakes on social media.

They says while there was snow Thursday, a significant warmup is expected this weekend.

Earlier today, a passing band of heavier precipitation provided huge snowflakes on the summit. While we saw snow today, a significant warmup is expected this weekend. Visit http://mountwashington.org/experience-the-weather/higher-summit-forecast.aspx to view our forecast and see what's to come! Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Thursday, May 19, 2022

