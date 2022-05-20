New funding available for child care worker training

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont needs more child care workers and now there’s new money to encourage more students to consider it as a career path.

The Legislature established a new program with half a million dollars to cover tuition costs for people who are pursuing a degree in early childhood education starting this fall. The Vermont Student Assistance Corporation says they think it’ll cover about 50 students. And officials say they’re already starting to see interest.

“This scholarship just opened up and we’re starting to receive application loans already. So, students are definitely interested in this program,” said VSAC’s Marilyn Cargill.

Applicants need to show proof of financial need, to work in Vermont at a regulated, privately-operated child care center or home for each year they receive funding, and they to be studying at one of eight participating Vermont colleges.

Applications for round one are due at the end of the month.

