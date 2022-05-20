NYSNA and CVPH reach contract deal

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A deal reached between nurses, health care professionals and one of New York’s hospitals.

The New York State Nurses Association Health Care Professionals and UVM’s Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital voted to ratify a new two year contract. The contract includes maintaining benefit funds, raises, health and safety, and a safe staffing committee. This agreement comes shortly after, the nurses voted over 90% to authorize a strike.

“They need to listen to their members. There members are important, they’re important to this facility. They’re important to the patients” said Vicki Davis Courson, a Registered Nurse and Co-Chair of the Committee.

Kenney Millington Co- Grievance Chair Bargaining “We are hopeful today this will be the first step to quell a lot of the issues that we have. Them finalizing this contract, honoring and solidifying their commitment to the health care professionals that run the ship, as well as the people of this community.”

The contract will go into effect once a majority of the NYSNA members at CVPH vote in favor. It will stay in effect until December 31st 2023

