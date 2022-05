MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A paving project in Milton could cause traffic delays for your commute for the next few days.

The project starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday along Route 7 in Milton between Main St. and Lake Rd.

VTrans crews say to expect start and stop traffic with lane closures

The project should be done by the end of the day Monday.

