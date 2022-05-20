Petal peddler joins Church St. shops

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new business rolling onto the Church Street Marketplace and it’s the first of its kind in Vermont.

Burlington’s newest bar isn’t serving booze, but it is serving bouquets. Push Iron Florals is Vermont’s first and only bicycle bouquet bar.

Sue Eggen hails from New Orleans, where she always admired the local flower carts. “Ever since I was a little girl, I had this dream of having my own flower cart, and here we are,” Eggen said.

As an adult, she opened a wildly successful women’s accessories store -- Giant Dwarf. The entrepreneur says business is in her family DNA and it was no shock when stores like Anthropologie picked up her brand. “Worn on the red carpet, featured in magazines, sold at stores, and then I was diagnosed with stage 2 colorectal cancer, so I had to give it up,” Eggen said.

What was a dark path for a while has now turned into a beautiful opportunity. Eight years into remission, she’s chasing a dream she may not have otherwise had the chance to do. “Why not bring beauty to the world? It’s so needed right now,” Eggen said.

When Church Street Marketplace put out a call for new vendors a few months back, she jumped at the chance. “This was all a dream. This was just an illustration photoshopped together -- the umbrella, the flowers, everything. And then, piece by piece, it just all came together,” Eggen said.

Grabbing an old popsicle cart off of Craigslist for $2,000, Eggen now sets up shop a couple of days a week selling local blooms by the stem. She starts her day at home, readying her stems for sale, before pedaling her cart of petals out onto the walkway. Some of the blossoms are hers and others are from local growers. “I have ranunculus from Understory in Bridport, Vermont, and tulips from June Farm at the Intervale,” she said.

Three weeks into business, Eggen says she’s been more successful than she could have imagined, selling out every day. “It’s almost a social experiment in a way. People are walking by and they don’t really know what to say at first. Then, they pull their phone out and take a photo and usually circle back around to wait in line to get flowers,” she said.

And even those who don’t stop to buy a stem can’t help but take a look at her cheerful cart. “Seeing the reaction on people’s faces -- the joy and happiness that it brings, even if someone doesn’t buy anything, is just walking by and seeing this. It’s an amazing feeling and I’m supplying that,” Eggen said.

Push Iron Florals sets up in front of expressions boutique a handful of times a week. Her hours and days are weather dependent. The best way to keep tabs on her work is on her Instagram.

