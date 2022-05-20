Plattburgh parking fee plan faces headwinds

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Should Plattsburgh charge for parking downtown? After rolling out a plan last month to revamp fees downtown and at the beach, the city is now facing pushback over the proposal.

“I’m here to address the potential parking fees,” said Jennifer Boyer, one of several people speaking out against proposed parking fees at Thursday night’s common council meeting.

The system would only apply to the “Special Assessment District” in the heart of downtown. Boyer, the owner of Warren Tire, says her downtown business planned to pay for parking passes for employees but is concerned over the cost. “We have 30 people who work for us. That alone at Warren tire would cost us alone $10,000 yearly,” she said.

Councilors also raised concerns about the proposed fees coming on top of record-breaking gas prices and inflation. Councilor Jennifer Tallon worries about what the costs will mean for someone on a fixed income. “Perhaps there could be a sliding scale due to income? A lot of people who live downtown -- they only have enough money for their apartments and the basic necessities of life,” she said.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says he understands the concerns but adds that the city has already discussed the fees for going on four years. He says the fees are designed to pay for the parking system itself and to offset $71,000 Special Assessment District cost currently paid for by building and business owners downtown. “Any parking outside that Special Assessment District is free and un-enforced,” Rosenquest said.

The mayor and all councilors say they have heard the concerns from businesses and constituents. “That’s the whole principle we are looking at here -- people who use parking should pay for it,” said Councilor Mike Kelly. “Every other community around us has adopted the paid parking and I just think it’s time for Plattsburgh to catch up.”

The decision was ultimately tabled so the council can further discuss potential discounts for downtown employees and other concerns, but the mayor cautioned that some form of paid parking is coming to the city this summer.

Plattsburgh City Beach is also seeing a change in its parking. The council has been in discussions for the last several weeks about charging for beach parking. It became controversial when the council announced it would charge city and town residents to park, The last several decades parking came free to Plattsburgh residents as part of the 1992 Falcon Seaboard PILOT agreement. Now, the city has reversed course and decided to keep the free parking until that agreement expires next year.

The city also says it is moving away from several different fees to a flat rate of $12 or a season pass for $60.

The beach opens next Saturday, May 28.

