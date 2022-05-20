Advertisement

Plattsburgh sees 12 water main breaks in one weekend

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The City of Plattsburgh is considering a State of Emergency after 12 water main breaks last weekend.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the water system at Lake Country Village in the city collapsed last weekend impacting nearly 2 thousand people’s water. He said people were on emergency water from last Friday through Wednesday.

He said this is not the first time a water main break has happened at that location. Rosenquest says since the city took ownership of the property in 2005, it has seen about 80 breaks.

The mayor says this is a serious issue and the council passed a t$10 million bonding capital project to fix the complete system at Thursday night’s meeting

“$10 million for 3 phased project to completely replace the water delivery system in that neighborhood,” said the Mayor. “We are right now exploring the opportunity to declare a state of emergency because of that. The system is just so fragile that we don’t know if it’s going to remain on and stable. Right now it’s stable but again we just don’t know if that will remain the case for a long period of time.”

Mayor Rosenquest says he is looking at state and federal partners to help with a speedy fix

