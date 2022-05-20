Advertisement

River rescue has Plattsburgh crews warning of cold water

Plattsburgh firefighters say on Thursday morning, an experienced kayaker was thrown into the Saranac River.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Firefighters ask you to be careful as the weather may be warming up, but the water isn’t.

Plattsburgh firefighters say on Thursday morning, an experienced kayaker was thrown into the Saranac River. Because she was dressed appropriately and had all the safety gear, she wasn’t hurt.

She did need help getting her boat out of the river.

Plattsburgh Fire Department Special Operations members put on suits and got it out.

They warn the water is fast-moving and cold.

