Advertisement

Some Burlington streets closed for UVM graduation

UVM graduation
UVM graduation(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Be aware of street closures this weekend in Burlington as the University of Vermont holds its graduation.

Some road closures have already started and go until Monday night at 4 p.m.

  • University Place, from Colchester Avenue to Main Street, will be closed from Friday - Monday.
  • South Prospect Street, from College Street to the University Health Center entrance, will be closed from Friday-Monday.
  • South Prospect Street, from Colchester Avenue to Main Street, and College Street, from South Prospect Street to South Williams Street, will be closed on Sunday between 5-6 a.m. The northern-most, west-bound lane on Main Street, from University Heights Road to South Prospect Street, will also be closed.

This year’s main ceremony will be on the University Green this Sunday.

It marks a return to the university’s traditional celebration after two years. 3,300 hundred students are expected to graduate.

This year’s commencement speaker is Erik Weihenmayer. He’s the first blind person to summit Mount Everest.

Related Story:

UVM returns to traditional graduation

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont school teacher was arrested on Thursday, accused of using hidden cameras to produce...
Vermont teacher accused of making child pornography
File photo
Investigation: Stowe zip line death was preventable
A Springfield man is in serious condition after a bad crash in southern Vermont.
Man in serious condition after crash on Route 5
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Dept.
Car fire causes early morning slowdowns on I-89
Rosmarie Trapp
Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired ‘Sound of Music,’ dies

Latest News

Courtesy: Mount Washington Observatory
Mt. Washington sees late-season snow Thursday
Courtesy: Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421
River rescue has Plattsburgh crews warning of cold water
Francis “Frankie” Phelps III
Suspect in South Royalton murder takes plea deal
Hard to believe, but Mt. Washington saw snow in late-May.
Mt. Washington sees snow Thursday
Firefighters ask you to be careful as the weather may be warming up, but the water isn’t.
River rescue has Plattsburgh crews warning of cold water