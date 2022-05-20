Some Burlington streets closed for UVM graduation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Be aware of street closures this weekend in Burlington as the University of Vermont holds its graduation.

Some road closures have already started and go until Monday night at 4 p.m.

University Place, from Colchester Avenue to Main Street, will be closed from Friday - Monday.

South Prospect Street, from College Street to the University Health Center entrance, will be closed from Friday-Monday.

South Prospect Street, from Colchester Avenue to Main Street, and College Street, from South Prospect Street to South Williams Street, will be closed on Sunday between 5-6 a.m. The northern-most, west-bound lane on Main Street, from University Heights Road to South Prospect Street, will also be closed.

This year’s main ceremony will be on the University Green this Sunday.

It marks a return to the university’s traditional celebration after two years. 3,300 hundred students are expected to graduate.

This year’s commencement speaker is Erik Weihenmayer. He’s the first blind person to summit Mount Everest.

Related Story:

UVM returns to traditional graduation

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.