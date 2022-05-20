Springfield man faces federal pipe bomb charge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Springfield man faces federal charges of being in possession of a pipe bomb.

Authorities last month raided the Valley Street home of Anibal Castro, 33, and found the bomb with “BYE BYE” written on the side of it. They say the device was 10.5 inches long and contained 650 BB pellets and black powder.

Castro pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Burlington. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

