Stowe Mountain charging $30 for parking

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting next ski and ride season at Stowe Mountain, the resort will charge for parking.

It will cost drivers $30 to park, per space, per day. Payments can be made through a smartphone app with advanced payments and license plate verification. Those without a smartphone can make payments at on-site kiosks. There will be no in-person transactions.

Parking will be free Monday through Thursday after 2:00 p.m. and on non-holiday periods. Paid parking will be Friday through Sunday and on holidays.

The Cross Country Center and Toll House will remain free seven days a week. Free parking will be offered to cars with four or more.

