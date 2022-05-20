Advertisement

Stowe Mountain charging $30 for parking

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting next ski and ride season at Stowe Mountain, the resort will charge for parking.

It will cost drivers $30 to park, per space, per day. Payments can be made through a smartphone app with advanced payments and license plate verification. Those without a smartphone can make payments at on-site kiosks. There will be no in-person transactions.

Parking will be free Monday through Thursday after 2:00 p.m. and on non-holiday periods. Paid parking will be Friday through Sunday and on holidays.

The Cross Country Center and Toll House will remain free seven days a week. Free parking will be offered to cars with four or more.

