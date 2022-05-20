Stuck in Vermont: Juniper Creative Arts paints community murals with NEK students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Juniper Creative Arts was formed in 2020 by the Brandon-based Black and Dominican family collective of Will Kasso Condry, Jennifer Herrera Condry, and their daughter, Alexa.

They have combined their artistic talents to create 20 colorful murals across the state. The collective has been visiting schools across the state for a two-week period and collaborating with students to create a mural.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger caught up with the trio in Derby at North Country Union Junior High School on a recent Thursday.

Related Stories:

New mural on vaulted ceiling documents Black revolutionary history

Program offers Burlington taggers an artistic outlet

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.