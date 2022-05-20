Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Juniper Creative Arts paints community murals with NEK students

Juniper Creative Arts at work in Derby.
Juniper Creative Arts at work in Derby.(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Juniper Creative Arts was formed in 2020 by the Brandon-based Black and Dominican family collective of Will Kasso Condry, Jennifer Herrera Condry, and their daughter, Alexa.

They have combined their artistic talents to create 20 colorful murals across the state. The collective has been visiting schools across the state for a two-week period and collaborating with students to create a mural.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger caught up with the trio in Derby at North Country Union Junior High School on a recent Thursday.

