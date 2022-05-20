Advertisement

Sununu vetoes universal masking ban

File photo
File photo(Unsplash)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Bucking his own party, New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu Friday said he was vetoing a measure forbidding schools to require masks.

The bill would have prevented any public school district or school in the Granite State from instituting a masking policy for students or community members.

In his veto message, Sununu says the state needs to protect local control and know the limits of its power. “As Granite Staters, we take pride in local control and our bottom-up approach to education. Similar to our fight to retain states’ rights against a bloated and ever-encroaching federal government, we have a responsibility to ensure the State minimizes its infringement on local control. Big government is never the solution, and neither is a one-size-fits-all approach,” Sununu said.

