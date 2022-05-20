UVM non-faculty workers ratify contract

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The union representing non-faculty workers at the University of Vermont has ratified its first contract with the school.

The vote was held Friday morning. Officials with UVM Staff United say the deal includes big wins on wages, parental leave, and workplace protections. The union represents 1,350 clerical, technical and professional staff at UVM.

A press conference was set for 12:15 p.m. Katharine Huntley will have more on the contract on the Channel 3 News starting at 4.

