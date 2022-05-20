Advertisement

Vt. unemployment rate drops to 2.5%

(WBKO)
By WCAX News Team
May. 20, 2022
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s unemployment rate is down to 2.5 percent.

The Vermont Department of Labor Friday released its April numbers that show a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says there is still a gap between the number of jobs available and the number of unemployed. For every three open jobs in the state, there is just one person categorized as unemployed.

The comparable United States rate in April was 3.6%.

