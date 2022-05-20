BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll be seeing a big jump in the heat and humidity over the weekend. A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of Vermont and New Hampshire for heat index values in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s, with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon hours. We’ll also run the risk for some late day showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

Sunday will be similar, with the chance for showers and thunderstorms slightly earlier in the day. Highs will still manage the mid to upper 80s. Once again, showers and thunderstorms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

Conditions will be cooler and less humid heading into Monday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. Most of next week will see temperatures in the low 70s. We’ll have a chance for a few more showers through the middle to end of next week with mostly cloudy skies.

