BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday, everyone! Today will be the complete opposite of the cool, wet weather that we had on Thursday. After some morning fog, there is going to be plenty of sunshine today and temperatures will be a good 20 to 25 degrees warmer than they were on Thursday. It will turn breezy out of the south.

It will be getting muggy overnight, and we are headed for a hot & steamy Saturday. Temperatures will shoot up into the upper 80s and low 90s, but the Heat Index - the “feels-like” temperature that factors in the high humidity - will be in the mid-to-upper 90s. There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but there is also the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm by late afternoon, mainly to the north near the Canadian border.

It will still be hot & muggy on Sunday. A cold front will come through from west to east, firing up showers & thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

After that front goes through, it will cool off & become much more comfortable for the first part of next week. Then we have a chance for showers by mid-week.

Take it easy over the weekend with that heat & humidity. Limit any strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning or late evening hours. Drink plenty of water, keep your pets comfortable, and check on any neighbors who may have difficulties with the heat & humidity.

-Gary

