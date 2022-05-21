Colchester Woman wanted for hitting man with her car

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are looking for a woman who hit another man with her car, sending him to the hospital.

Police say an altercation, Friday night happened in the middle of the intersection at Williams and Blakely Roads. When Police arrived, officers were told that Nicole Stowell, 33 of Colchester hit another man on a motorcycle with her car. The 33 year old man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Stowell fled the scene in a 2010 silver Volkswagen Jetta with Vermont plates KBM551.

Police say a man who was with Stowell was waving around a handgun during the altercation.

Stowell is on the run and wanted for Aggravated Assault. Police say more charges are likely.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester Police at (802) 264-5555.

