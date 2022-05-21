NY State Comptroller visits North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Earlier this week, New York State Comptroller, Thomas Dinapoli, visited Plattsburgh to discuss a variety of topics with Mayor Chris Rosenquest.

The two took a walking tour with other local leaders to look at upcoming projects, and at other projects that utilized a $10 Million downtown revitalization initiative grant.

The group spoke about the high tourism numbers seen during the pandemic, and its contributions to sales tax in the area.

“I know New York does a great job promoting tourism, I’ve always felt we could do even more to promote the North Country as a destination,” Dinapoli said. “It’s just a beautiful part of our state, so many activities. I’m a history buff and there is so much incredible history. I think there’s potential for that continuing even beyond 2020-2021 as we head to 2022. I know both mayor of Lake Placid and Mayor of Plattsburgh were optimistic that activity, people visiting and spending money is going keep the sales tax revenue strong.”

He says that Canadian visitors will also give a big boost to local sales tax revenues.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.