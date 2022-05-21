VA telehealth program for veterans at South Burlington Library

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of this week, the South Burlington Public Library is creating a safe space for veterans to sign on to telehealth appointments.

A room has been set up for veterans to use for any appointments set up through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In addition to that, an IPad has been set up with special software required by the VA.

Library Director, Jennifer Murray, says they were looking to take part in this program before construction of the new library was complete last summer.

“There are a lot of veterans in South Burlington, and we want them to know we are actively working on their behalf, so they know the library is a safe and relevant space,” Murray said.

To use the room and the technology, veterans will need to set up their appointments through the VA. The library purchased the IPad with grants from Telehealth for Seniors, and the National Library of Medicine.

