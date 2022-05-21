Advertisement

VA telehealth program for veterans at South Burlington Library

By Rachel Mann
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of this week, the South Burlington Public Library is creating a safe space for veterans to sign on to telehealth appointments.

A room has been set up for veterans to use for any appointments set up through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In addition to that, an IPad has been set up with special software required by the VA.

Library Director, Jennifer Murray, says they were looking to take part in this program before construction of the new library was complete last summer.

“There are a lot of veterans in South Burlington, and we want them to know we are actively working on their behalf, so they know the library is a safe and relevant space,” Murray said.

To use the room and the technology, veterans will need to set up their appointments through the VA. The library purchased the IPad with grants from Telehealth for Seniors, and the National Library of Medicine.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Human remains in Conn. River identified as woman missing since ‘78
A Vermont school teacher was arrested on Thursday, accused of using hidden cameras to produce...
Vermont teacher accused of making child pornography
File photo
Stowe Mountain Resort to charge $30 for ski parking
Francis “Frankie” Phelps III
Suspect in South Royalton murder takes plea deal
Lakeam Bennett
Burlington gunshot victim facing charges

Latest News

NY State Comptroller visits Plattsburgh
NY State Comptroller visits North Country
What to do in our region Saturday, May 21.
What to do Saturday, May 21
NYS Comptroller takes discusses project plans with Mayor Rosenquest
What to do in our region Saturday, May 22.
What to do Saturday, May 21