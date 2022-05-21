‘Vicious’ dog up for adoption after avoiding euthanization

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans City Councilors backtracked on their decision to euthanize a dog they deemed vicious, earlier this week.

They only did so after a Highgate woman stepped up to foster it. Courtney O’brien, an avid dog lover, stepped up to take in the pitbull named Moose.

The city deemed moose dangerous after several incidents where it killed other animals, including chickens and a pet rabbit.

O’brien says moose is a good dog whoneeds a home where he’ll get more attention and training to control his prey drive.

“His personality is silly, goofy, and loving. I mean, when he wags his tail his whole body shakes,” O’Brien described. “He loves his people. He loves his kids. He loves other dogs, so he’s really a goofy boy.”

Moose started living with the O’briens this week, but he won’t be able to stay. St. Albans City Councilors say he’ll need to be adopted to a home in Southern Vermont or out of state.

Anyone interested in adopting can contact For the Love of Dogs.

