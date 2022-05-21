Advertisement

What to do Saturday, May 21

What to do in our region Saturday, May 21.
By Kayla Martin
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Saturday, May 22.

Spoonful Herbals is hosting a plant sale and swap event. The swap sale is happening at Rock Point in Burlington Saturday. A great way to kick off the growing season in Vermont. Participants can purchase, donate, or swap plants from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. All varieties of plants are welcome in exchange for others. The only exception is that they can’t be an invasive species. this is a fundraising event to support local LGBTQ, BIPOC, and Social Justice groups. All guests will receive a free plant gift.

The Plattsburgh Card and Collectible Show are back at The Champlain Centre Mall.

There are 32 vendor tables spanning from the food court to Dick’s Sporting Goods. Guests can even expect a Pokemon coloring contest and raffle. Admission is free. All to support the JCEO Backpack Program.

A block party will break out in Burlington Saturday.

A few local businesses are coming together at Citizen Press House on Flynn Ave. There are local cider, craft beer, food trucks, live music, and games. The fun starts at 2 p.m. and will go on until 6 p.m. that night.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Human remains in Conn. River identified as woman missing since ‘78
A Vermont school teacher was arrested on Thursday, accused of using hidden cameras to produce...
Vermont teacher accused of making child pornography
File photo
Stowe Mountain Resort to charge $30 for ski parking
Francis “Frankie” Phelps III
Suspect in South Royalton murder takes plea deal
Lakeam Bennett
Burlington gunshot victim facing charges

Latest News

NY State Comptroller visits Plattsburgh
NY State Comptroller visits North Country
South Burlington Public Library
VA telehealth program for veterans at South Burlington Library
NYS Comptroller takes discusses project plans with Mayor Rosenquest
What to do in our region Saturday, May 22.
What to do Saturday, May 21