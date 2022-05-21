What to do Saturday, May 21

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Saturday, May 22.

Spoonful Herbals is hosting a plant sale and swap event. The swap sale is happening at Rock Point in Burlington Saturday. A great way to kick off the growing season in Vermont. Participants can purchase, donate, or swap plants from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. All varieties of plants are welcome in exchange for others. The only exception is that they can’t be an invasive species. this is a fundraising event to support local LGBTQ, BIPOC, and Social Justice groups. All guests will receive a free plant gift.

The Plattsburgh Card and Collectible Show are back at The Champlain Centre Mall.

There are 32 vendor tables spanning from the food court to Dick’s Sporting Goods. Guests can even expect a Pokemon coloring contest and raffle. Admission is free. All to support the JCEO Backpack Program.

A block party will break out in Burlington Saturday.

A few local businesses are coming together at Citizen Press House on Flynn Ave. There are local cider, craft beer, food trucks, live music, and games. The fun starts at 2 p.m. and will go on until 6 p.m. that night.

