BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A few severe thunderstorms rolled through northern parts of the region this afternoon and early evening. Additional severe weather isn’t out of the question until midnight, so keep that in mind. For Sunday, a strong cold front will come barreling through during the afternoon. Another round of severe thunderstorms is expected, with damaging wind and large hail being possibilities. It will remain warm and muggy, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. The front will move out Sunday night, with much cooler and less humid air moving in. Lows Sunday night will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday will be cool and much less humid. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. In fact, patchy frost is possible in portions of the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom, so some gardens may need to be protected. High pressure will bring a pleasant Tuesday.

The end of the week is looking unsettled. Models differ with Wednesday, though a few showers are possible. Thursday will bring a better chance for showers. Same thing with Friday, though thunderstorms are possible that day. Saturday is looking fair, though a shower or two cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be mainly in the low to mid 70s.

