BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a hot and humid day, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Take it easy if you have outdoor plans, including taking breaks, drinking water, and checking on the elderly. A trough may touch off a late day thunderstorm or two, but most of the region will remain dry. However, any thunderstorm that develops may be strong or severe, with damaging wind and large hail not out of the question. Sunday will be very warm and humid again. A cold front will come through during the afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms. Once again, they may be strong or severe. It will turn cooler and less humid Sunday night.

Monday will be noticeably cooler and less humid, with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday night will be crisp, and there’s even the possibility for isolated frost in the colder spots like Saranac Lake and the Northeast Kingdom. Tuesday will be delightful, with plenty of sunshine.

Unsettled weather is expected later in the week, with the chance for showers Wednesday, though mainly north. Thursday and Friday will bring a better chance for showers. Some thunderstorms are possible Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.