Brandon man arrested following disturbance at Vt. fishing access

Sean Devoid, 40, Brandon, arrested and charged following incident.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - In Shoreham on Saturday, Police were called to the Whitefish Ranch Fishing Access for reports of a disturbance.

Police say Sean Devoid, 40, Brandon, allegedly threatened and held a sheathed knife to the neck of Gary Lussier, 28, Brandon.

Further investigation revealed, that Lussier and another man Jeremy Roberts, 40, Addison, left the scene and were followed by Devoid.

Police say that the two men were followed from Shoreham to Middlebury.

Devoid was found at his home and arrested by police. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Stalking.

