High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous degree

Teenager allegedly killed by father was Eu Claire student, school responds(Richland County School District One)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge, Hannah Robinson and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina student who was allegedly killed by her father will be awarded a posthumous degree from her high school.

A seat will be reserved for 18-year-old Sha’Neal Brown and her name will be called at the graduation ceremony of Eau Claire High School.

School officials said Sha’Neal Brown had also received an acceptance letter from Morris College.

Funeral services for Sha’Neal Brown and her grandmother, 83-year-old Jessie Brown, took place Saturday, May 21, according to WIS.

Richland County School District One originally made a statement Friday about a student who was allegedly killed by her father.

Hours after officials announced the arrest of a man for stabbing and killing his mother and teenage daughter, school district officials announced that the 18-year-old victim was a student at Eau Claire High School.

Neshunda Walters, the Principal at Eau Claire said the following about Sha’Neal Brown:

“Everybody knew her. She was a well-known student who was well-liked and involved in several service and extracurricular activities. She assisted in the school counseling office and in the library, and she was a special assistant and mentee to our school social worker. She was also a member of our marching band’s dance team and a member of the Shamrockettes girls mentoring group. Our hearts are truly broken.”

Sheriff Leon Lott announced Rafael Brown had been charged with two counts of murder.

He was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he remains.

Eau Claire High’s graduation ceremony will take place in early June.

