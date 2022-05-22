Looking Ahead: Week of May 23

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of May 23:

On Monday, May 23, 2022, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is set to announce several initiatives planned for this year’s hiking season.

Officials say the goal is to promote sustainable recreation in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserve, and to protect public safety.

The announcement will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Marcy Field, Route 73, Keene.

On Monday, Vt. Governor Phil Scott and Rep. Peter Welch are expected to announce a number of grants heading to Vermont companies to support broadband initiatives.

According to the Governor’s office, $16 Million is on its way to The Green Mountain State.

The grants will help to close the gap in Vermont, and provide high-speed internet access to thousands of homes in Bolton and in the Northeast Kingdom.

Gov. Scott, Rep. Welch, and members of the Vermont Community Broadband Board will make the announcement at 12:00 p.m. at the Bolton Golf Course in Jericho, VT.

This event will serve as the Governor’s weekly press conference.

It’s set to be a full slate for the City Council Meeting in Montpelier this week.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the council is expected to talk about a number of topics including a bike and pedestrian program through VTRANS, as well as a proposal to display a Pride Flag in the city.

City leaders say there is also a Proclamation on the agenda, to declare the first Friday in June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

This comes on the heels of several deadly shootings nationwide, including in Buffalo, N.Y. and California.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m.

