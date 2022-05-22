Plattsburgh moving forward with prelimary Margaret Street plans

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The City of Plattsbrugh has decided to move forward with it’s preliminary plans for the Margaret Street project. The current plans would add more space on the road, on the side walks, more parking and a bike lane. The project also would turn Margaret into a one-way from Cornelia to Broad street. At public meeting on the plan - some people said a one way downtown would add confusion and that the city has already tried turning a portion of Margaret street into a one way decades ago and it didn’t work out. Since the council voted in favor of the plans this week, now the engineering firm is able to Fine-Tune the project.

“Once that detailed design comes out then we take that and go out to RFP to bid for the construction crews and construction management firm that will come and actually do the construction work. Again we are not looking to do this this year, this is going to be sometime next summer even towards next fall,” said Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest.

The plan will also outline the needed infrastructure updates under the asphalt of Margaret, Court and Brinkerhoff Streets.

