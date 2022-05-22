Advertisement

Plattsburgh moving forward with prelimary Margaret Street plans

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The City of Plattsbrugh has decided to move forward with it’s preliminary plans for the Margaret Street project. The current plans would add more space on the road, on the side walks, more parking and a bike lane. The project also would turn Margaret into a one-way from Cornelia to Broad street. At public meeting on the plan - some people said a one way downtown would add confusion and that the city has already tried turning a portion of Margaret street into a one way decades ago and it didn’t work out. Since the council voted in favor of the plans this week, now the engineering firm is able to Fine-Tune the project.

“Once that detailed design comes out then we take that and go out to RFP to bid for the construction crews and construction management firm that will come and actually do the construction work. Again we are not looking to do this this year, this is going to be sometime next summer even towards next fall,” said Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest.

The plan will also outline the needed infrastructure updates under the asphalt of Margaret, Court and Brinkerhoff Streets.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Richmond Rescue
Swimmer drowns at Bolton potholes
File photo
Human remains in Conn. River identified as woman missing since ‘78
Colchester Woman wanted for hitting man with her car
Vermont addresses vacant housing during shortage
How many vacant homes are in Vermont?
Lakeam Bennett
Burlington gunshot victim facing charges

Latest News

Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi give advice on how to care for both annual and perennial...
In the Garden: Annual & Perennial Advice
What to do in our region Sunday, May 22.
What to do Sunday, May 22
Looking Ahead: Week of May 23
What to do in our region Sunday, May 22.
What to do Sunday, May 22