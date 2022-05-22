Advertisement

VSP investigating suspicious incident at Peru home

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a suspicious incident in Peru, where police say a person found a bullet lodged inside of the wall of their home.

Police were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19. Troopers began investigating, and determined the bullet was a rifle round and had struck the home near an entrance.

Police say the bullet went through the wall, hitting several items inside the home, eventually ending up in the wall on the opposite side of the room.

There is currently nobody in custody. Police say they are unsure of why the bullet had been fired, and why it struck the home.

The investigation is active.

