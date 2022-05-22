VSP taze Enosburg man after reports of machete threat

ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Anxious moments as Vermont State Police say they received 911 calls about a man wielding a machete chasing a woman in Enosburg. Troopers say they responded to 175 Elm Street to investigate earlier this week, and were met at the door by two men, 21-year old Michael Turcotte and 55-year old Paul Turcotte. A struggle ensued and officers say they had to taze Michael Turcotte. He was arrested for aggravated disorderly conduct, and assault on a protected professional then transported to the St. Albans barracks. Paul Turcotte was issued a citation for assault and impeding an investigation. Both have to appear in Franklin Superior court on June 20th.

