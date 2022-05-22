Advertisement

VSP taze Enosburg man after reports of machete threat

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Anxious moments as Vermont State Police say they received 911 calls about a man wielding a machete chasing a woman in Enosburg. Troopers say they responded to 175 Elm Street to investigate earlier this week, and were met at the door by two men, 21-year old Michael Turcotte and 55-year old Paul Turcotte. A struggle ensued and officers say they had to taze Michael Turcotte. He was arrested for aggravated disorderly conduct, and assault on a protected professional then transported to the St. Albans barracks. Paul Turcotte was issued a citation for assault and impeding an investigation. Both have to appear in Franklin Superior court on June 20th.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Human remains in Conn. River identified as woman missing since ‘78
A Vermont school teacher was arrested on Thursday, accused of using hidden cameras to produce...
Vermont teacher accused of making child pornography
Lakeam Bennett
Burlington gunshot victim facing charges
File photo
Stowe Mountain Resort to charge $30 for ski parking
Colchester Woman wanted for hitting man with her car

Latest News

Cisco the dog gets an exam for free.
Helping veteran’s furry companions
File Image
Heat index warning for outdoor enthusiasts
Heat index warning for outdoor enthusiasts
File Image
Windham County Sheriff’s Deputy placed on administrative leave
VSP taze Enosburg man after reports of machete threat