What to do Sunday, May 22

By Kayla Martin
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Sunday, May 22.

Real-life-size dinosaurs are taking over the Champlain Valley Exposition Sunday. It’s part of the Dino & Dragon Stroll. Guests can walk through and get up close and personal with these giants. These dinosaurs are produced with advanced animatronics and sound technology. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and will go on until 3 p.m. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. Children under 2, active military, and veterans can get in for free.

Happy Place Cafe in Burlington is hosting a Disney Trivia Brunch Sunday. There are donuts, prizes, and more. The Vermont Comedy club organized the event. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and will go on until 1 p.m.

1st republic Brewing Co. is hosting a chicken-wing bake-off.

There are two categories: spicy and savory. There are also $5 pints available all day long. The fun starts at 2 p.m. The chicken judging will take place at 4 p.m. The doors close at 5 p.m. The top winner will receive swag and a gift card.

