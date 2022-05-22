Advertisement

Windham County Sheriff’s Deputy placed on administrative leave

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Windham County Sheriff’s Deputy is on unpaid administrative leave after a discharge of their service firearm while off duty. The Sheriff’s Deputy was not identified publicly. The department says the weapon was fired in the deputies Bellows Falls residence and no one was injured in the incident. An internal investigation is now underway to identify what safety procedures and policies were or were not followed. The Windham County State’s Attorney has also been notified to determine if any criminal action may have occurred.

