Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Severe weather did not materialize as expected on Sunday (except Bennington and Windham counties), with a cold front coming through with mainly showers. That said, if you’re looking for cooler, less humid weather, you won’t be disappointed. Tonight and Monday will be cool and less humid. Highs on Monday will only be in the low 60s, and even a few upper 50s are possible. Monday night will have lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s, and patchy frost isn’t out of the question for areas like Saranac Lake and the Northeast Kingdom. High pressure will then build in for a near-perfect Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees.

The latter half of the week is looking unsettled. A few showers are possible Wednesday, otherwise it will be partly sunny. Some sun is expected Thursday, but also the chance for showers. Friday is looking more active, with showers and thunderstorms, and possible heavy downpours. We’ll keep an eye on it.

The weekend is looking pretty good overall, with just a few showers Saturday, and plenty of sunshine Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s, then on Sunday, in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

