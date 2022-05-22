BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Northern parts of the region got hit pretty hard in spots Saturday afternoon and evening, with damaging wind and large hail in severe thunderstorms. We’re under the gun again this afternoon and early evening, with another round of possibly strong to severe thunderstorms. As was the case yesterday, damaging wind and large hail are possibilities. This is due to a cold front, which will move out of the region tonight. After another warm and muggy day with highs in the 80s, tonight will turn much cooler and less humid, with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Monday will actually be rather cool, with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Patchy frost isn’t out of the question Monday night in the colder areas like Saranac Lake and the Northeast Kingdom.

Tuesday will be a beautiful day, with high pressure giving us lots of sunshine. The rest of the week is looking more unsettled. A few showers are expected Wednesday, otherwise it will be partly sunny. There’s a better chance for showers Thursday and Friday, with thunderstorms also possible Friday afternoon. Saturday is looking iffy at this point, with partly sunny skies, and the chance for a few showers. Highs will be mainly in the low 70s, and lows in the 50s.

