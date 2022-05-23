Advertisement

Big boost for Vermont Works for Women

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A nonprofit that helps women and girls overcome barriers and pursue careers in the skilled trades just got a big financial boost.

Vermont Works for Women is one of five organizations splitting a million bucks over the next five years.

It’s a gift from the footwear company KEEN. The organization offers hands-on training in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, solar and more.

“We’ve trained over 70 individuals in these trades,” said Missy Mackin, the program manager with Vermont Works for Women. “About half the women go into jobs in the construction trades, others in other areas but it’s super empowering for them and keep getting more and more people interested in joining these programs.”

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full conversation with Missy Mackin.

The organization will also run programs for middle-schoolers to get them interested in the trades earlier.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Richmond Rescue
Swimmer drowns at Bolton potholes
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue.
Guard soldier, UVM student remembered following drowning
Police are investigating a possible shootout in Burlington’s City Hall Park.
Man shot in head during Burlington shootout, businesses damaged
Sean Devoid
Brandon man accused of holding knife to another man
Derek Bristol
Troopers injured during St. Johnsbury arrest

Latest News

What redrawing Burlington’s political maps could mean for the city
How a new law could help create housing in Vermont’s downtowns
Police warn of bad batch of heroin linked to overdoses
Man shot in head during Burlington shootout, businesses damaged
VTel's live TV service is down and the company says it could take days before people have it...
VTel says television outage could take days to fix