Big boost for Vermont Works for Women

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A nonprofit that helps women and girls overcome barriers and pursue careers in the skilled trades just got a big financial boost.

Vermont Works for Women is one of five organizations splitting a million bucks over the next five years.

It’s a gift from the footwear company KEEN. The organization offers hands-on training in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, solar and more.

“We’ve trained over 70 individuals in these trades,” said Missy Mackin, the program manager with Vermont Works for Women. “About half the women go into jobs in the construction trades, others in other areas but it’s super empowering for them and keep getting more and more people interested in joining these programs.”

The organization will also run programs for middle-schoolers to get them interested in the trades earlier.

