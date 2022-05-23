Advertisement

Burlington police investigate early morning shooting

Burlington police respond to an apparent shooting incident in City Hall Park.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say they are investigating a gunfire incident and shooting early Monday morning.

Police say it happened around 4:15 a.m. in City Hall Park.

They tell WCAX that they received a call from a person stating her friend had been shot. Officers responded and found the caller and the wounded man. He was transported to the hospital.

We’re told an early investigation suggests an exchange of gunfire among multiple parties.

Video obtained by WCAX shows evidence of multiple shell and bullet casings on the ground. Police were also seen searching the park for evidence.

Police say the investigation is in its earliest stages.

