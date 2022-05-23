Claremont Police warn of deadly batch of Fentanyl

CLAREMONT, N.H. - (WCAX) A warning tonight from Claremont Police about a deadly batch of fentanyl in their area. Police say the fentanyl being distributed in Claremont and surrounding towns has caused five overdoses since Friday. Officers say due to the quick rescue response there have been no fatalities. The fentanyl has been found not only in heroin but police say its also laced in marijuana. Packages sometimes bear a unique scorpion stamp. Police in Claremont said if you find the fentanyl, call them.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.