Father pleads not guilty to murder of daughter

By Cam Smith
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of killing his daughter has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Jason Roberts is accused of severely injuring his daughter, Destiny Roberts, in 2001 when she was only 6 weeks old.

Destiny’s name was later changed to Madison Simoneau.

Vermont State Police say the child suffered brain damage, blindness and paralysis. Madison died in 2016 and police say her death was a result of being shaken as a baby.

Madison Simoneau
Madison Simoneau(Courtesy: The Simoneau family)

Jason Roberts claims someone else kicked the baby in the head.

Roberts was arrested in and extradited from Tennessee.

He is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield without bail.

Jason Roberts (right)
Jason Roberts (right)(WCAX)

