How to spot scams targeting new college graduates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many college students in our region got their diplomas this weekend, and the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure they don’t get scammed.

The BBB says there are several ways bad actors try to target college grads.

One is through their student loans. Be wary of any unsolicited emails, phone calls or text messages claiming you qualify for a loan forgiveness program. And know the terms of your student loans.

Other scams targeting grads or their parents claim that you haven’t paid tuition.

Some try to trick new grads with fake job listings or offers. Watch out for application fees or promises of a salary and benefits that are too good to be true.

Another common con recent grads who move to a new area often encounter-- rental scams. A survey by Apartment List found 43% of people looking for a rental online have encountered a bogus listing.

“It’s so difficult to tell because it is actually, in many cases, a real property but you want to ask if you can go see the property, meet with the owner or whoever the leasing agent is, that will help to save you in the long run,” said Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says if an apartment or home seems too good to be true, proceed with caution. Make sure you get to see the place in person before handing over any money, and read your lease carefully.

Watch the video for our Dom Amato’s full conversation with Paula Fleming. And click here for more tips from the BBB on scams targeting recent college grads.

