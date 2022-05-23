Middlebury’s Erin Nicholas looks to cap off college career with her sixth national title

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College is two wins away from the eighth national title for the women’s lacrosse program. But for one Panther, it would be her sixth total championship.

It’s the last dance for Erin Nicholas wearing the blue and white, who already has five personal national titles split between four in field hockey and one in lacrosse. One more chance before Nicholas moves on to the next chapter of her life, but what a story she is leaving behind.

“I have so much pride in wearing the Middlebury jersey, the colors, my number, the name on the front, everything about it,” Nicholas said. “I think it just means so much more to me than a lot of people on the outside might know.”

The two-sport athlete decided to come back an extra year for moments like this. And on the field, you could say Nicholas’ play speaks for itself. She’s a three-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Player of the Year, she’s second all-time in goals scored for Middlebury field hockey, and you could list stats all day. But the impact Nicholas has had on Middlebury is one people will write about.

“I just want the Middlebury community and the Middlebury field hockey and lacrosse programs to continue to grow and to build off the success of every season prior,” Nicholas said. “I’m looking forward to coming back every year as an alum and watching them -- the younger players -- continue to grow and learn and soak up everything that they’ll get to soak up.”

Nicholas says she’s moving on to become a research assistant at a hospital for special surgery while studying for the MCAT. Medical school is the goal, but the goal right now is try and help Middlebury win another women’s lacrosse national title.

The Panthers are set to face Gettysburg on Saturday (May 28) in the Final Four for a spot in the national title game.

