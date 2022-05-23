Advertisement

Nashua helicopter crash causes minor injuries to occupants

A helicopter crashed Monday morning at the Nashua airport, causing minor injuries to the...
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A helicopter crashed Monday morning at the Nashua airport, causing minor injuries to the occupants, fire officials said.

Fire officials referred to it as a “low altitude” helicopter crash at the airport at about 10:45 a.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, or how many people were in the helicopter.

Further information was not immediately available.

A phone call seeking comment was left at the manager’s office of the airport.

