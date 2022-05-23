Advertisement

New York asking drivers to brake for turtles

File Image
File Image(FILE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, NY (WCAX) - Monday is “Give Turtles A Break Day” in New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning motorists to watch out for turtles crossing roadways seeking nesting areas to lay their eggs. The D.E.C. says thousands of turtles are killed each year by unsuspecting drivers.

While turtles shells provide protection from predators, the D.E.C. said slow down, shells don’t protect turtles from vehicles when they’re crossing roadways near rivers and marshy areas.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Richmond Rescue
Swimmer drowns at Bolton potholes
File photo
Human remains in Conn. River identified as woman missing since ‘78
Colchester Woman wanted for hitting man with her car
Vermont addresses vacant housing during shortage
How many vacant homes are in Vermont?
Sean Devoid, 40, Brandon, arrested and charged following incident.
Brandon man arrested following disturbance at Vt. fishing access

Latest News

YCQM MAY 22, 2022
National Guard Statement
VT Army National Guard soldier and UVM student being remembered after drowning
Downed trees along Williston Road by the police station, and on Mountainview Road.
Tree damage along Williston Road Saturday
File Image
Skier rescued on Mount Washington amid record heat
Claremont Police image
Claremont Police warn of deadly batch of Fentanyl