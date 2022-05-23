New York asking drivers to brake for turtles

ALBANY, NY (WCAX) - Monday is “Give Turtles A Break Day” in New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning motorists to watch out for turtles crossing roadways seeking nesting areas to lay their eggs. The D.E.C. says thousands of turtles are killed each year by unsuspecting drivers.

While turtles shells provide protection from predators, the D.E.C. said slow down, shells don’t protect turtles from vehicles when they’re crossing roadways near rivers and marshy areas.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.