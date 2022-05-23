Northern NY hiker shuttle bus, parking reservation system returns

KEENE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The High Peaks shuttle bus and parking reservation system is back this hiking season.

The allure of hiking the High Peaks brings people from all over to the Adirondacks but that created a parking problem in Keene.

So last year, Keene and Essex County teamed up to offer the Adirondack Mountain Reserve. The free shuttle bus brings hikers to and from trailheads. You just make a reservation online and the shuttle picks you up.

Last year was such a success, they are adding two more shuttles bringing the total up to four.

“Twenty-six thousand people are already registered in the system. It opened on May first and will be in effect until the closing of the system in late fall. It will help provide all that parking and public safety that we need right here to access the backcountry,” said Basil Seggos, the commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The Adirondack Mountain Reserve also provides bike racks, bathrooms and hiker information. Click here for all the details.

