Plattsburgh to welcome pro bass fishing tournaments

Northern New York's Lake City is reeling in anglers this summer. - File photo
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Northern New York’s Lake City is reeling in anglers this summer.

The Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau announced that seven pro bass fishing tournaments will be back in Plattsburgh this year.

Those bring about $3.2 million to the region, but local tourism officials say it’s about the publicity, too, with tournaments broadcast live on outlets like ESPN. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says that puts the Lake City on the map.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity to open the doors and welcome these folks into the city of Plattsburgh and play host to these major events that use our lake,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

The city will also welcome back the East Coast Watercross Championships at the City Beach, bringing more athletes and spectators to the greater Plattsburgh area.

