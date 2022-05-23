Power lines repaired after storm in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Route 36 near the intersection of Route 108 was reopened Sunday night. Vermont State Police say the area was closed for hours because of a fire Sunday evening after a tree fell into a power line. The incident created a dangerous condition so police closed the roadway temporarily as the tree was removed and the wire were repaired by Green Mountain Power. No one was injured.

