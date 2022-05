WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A severe thunderstorm did quite a bit of visible damage in Williston Saturday afternoon. Take a look at these photos of the downed trees.

These were photographed along Williston Road by the police station, and on Mountainview Road. Many of these older trees offered lots of shade, but now they will need to be removed.

